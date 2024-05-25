Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Shares Up 5.3%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Evertz Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %

About Evertz Technologies

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

