Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 7,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 24,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Fairfax India Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

