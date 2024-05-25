FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,005. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average of $83.86.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

