FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.11 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,240,000 after buying an additional 587,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,308,000 after acquiring an additional 374,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,304,000 after acquiring an additional 660,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

