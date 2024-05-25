FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $435,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,584,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,466,000 after buying an additional 121,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Airbnb by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after buying an additional 813,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.47. 4,497,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.64 and a 200-day moving average of $147.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.74 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,324 shares of company stock valued at $51,386,281. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

