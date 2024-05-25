FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 53,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.84. 988,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,019. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.02 and its 200-day moving average is $155.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

