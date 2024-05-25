FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 416 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,980,000 after acquiring an additional 844,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,744,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,441,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,004,000 after buying an additional 235,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,356,000 after acquiring an additional 218,283 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32,018.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 137,360 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.07. The stock had a trading volume of 829,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,697. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

