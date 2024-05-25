FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases New Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $844,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 125,071 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in CBRE Group by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 999,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,673. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.85. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

