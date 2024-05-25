First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 64,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after buying an additional 2,276,977 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 16.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 137,525 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $2,222,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

