Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Shares of FL opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $35.60.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
