Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,307,000 after buying an additional 5,041,371 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 40.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,862,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rollins by 18.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 10.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,165,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 312,274 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.19. 1,216,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,047. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,824 shares of company stock valued at $809,058. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

