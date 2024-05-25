Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWF traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.03. 1,213,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,948. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $252.61 and a 12 month high of $348.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

