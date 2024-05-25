Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.44. 4,039,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,822. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
