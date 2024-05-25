Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 819 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Target by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 387,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after purchasing an additional 37,869 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Target by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Target by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,537,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.35. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.