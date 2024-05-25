Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.58. 2,910,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,858. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

