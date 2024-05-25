Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 687 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,616,000 after buying an additional 21,755 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,826,000. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $807.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $419.80 and a 1 year high of $820.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $764.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.85. The firm has a market cap of $767.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

