FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) were down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 163,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 973,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

FOXO Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

FOXO Technologies Company Profile

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

