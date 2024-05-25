Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$201.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$205.00 to C$201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$191.17.

Shares of FNV opened at C$166.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$165.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$155.39. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$203.12.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$346.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.4911334 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.487 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -58.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. In related news, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total transaction of C$547,513.85. Also, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,839 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,958. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

