Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. 1,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 18,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 91.29%.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

