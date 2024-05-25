Fundamental Research Analysts Give Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) a C$134.83 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$134.83 price target on Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$105.80 on Wednesday. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$64.80 and a 12-month high of C$122.35. The stock has a market cap of C$254.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$107.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.06.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.