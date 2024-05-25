General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 448.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 43,953 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.62. 784,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,032. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $301.48. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.61 and its 200 day moving average is $268.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.