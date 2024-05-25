Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Trading Down 13.7%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 34,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 8,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

