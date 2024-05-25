Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 870 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,777.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 56.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $333,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.78.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.86. The stock had a trading volume of 784,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,311. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.56 and its 200 day moving average is $237.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

