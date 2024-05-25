Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKCI. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 57,203 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,234,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,153,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of BKCI stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,138. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.89. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28.

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

