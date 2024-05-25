Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $280,000 Position in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.36% of AB High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

AB High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYFI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,523. AB High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23.

AB High Yield ETF Company Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

