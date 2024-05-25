Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $110,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 20.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 22.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,473,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 49.9% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $294,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.81. The stock had a trading volume of 770,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,078. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.62. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

