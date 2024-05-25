Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,032,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 145.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 369,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS TAIL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,227 shares. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

About Cambria Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

