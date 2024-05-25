Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.22 and last traded at $35.22. Approximately 153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned 14.51% of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.

