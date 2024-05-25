Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 425.50 ($5.41) and last traded at GBX 422.50 ($5.37). Approximately 189,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 436,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 421.50 ($5.36).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.35) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Great Portland Estates

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Great Portland Estates Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -320.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 394.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 398.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently -992.37%.

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.