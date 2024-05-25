Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Shares Up 35.4%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) shot up 35.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 3,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 29,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Guided Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Guided Therapeutics Company Profile
Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.
