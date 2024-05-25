Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $118.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hamilton Lane from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.95. The stock had a trading volume of 486,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,843. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $62.86 and a 12-month high of $129.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

