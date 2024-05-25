Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $118.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hamilton Lane from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.95. The stock had a trading volume of 486,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,843. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $62.86 and a 12-month high of $129.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.