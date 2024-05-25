Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 9.75 and last traded at 9.76. Approximately 44,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 7,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.05.

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 9.51.

