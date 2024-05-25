Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $17.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

HR stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

