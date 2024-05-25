Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Shares Down 1%

Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$41.92 and last traded at C$41.92. Approximately 40 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.35.

Hensoldt Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.05.

Hensoldt Company Profile

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

