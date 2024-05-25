Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Trading Down 14.8%

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40. Approximately 574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14,073% from the average daily volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Hino Motors had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%.

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

