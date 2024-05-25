HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Trading Down 16.7%

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.00 and last traded at $82.00. Approximately 2,782 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5,563,900% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.40.

HORIBA Stock Down 16.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About HORIBA

(Get Free Report)

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.