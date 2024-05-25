Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT) Trading Down 0.4%

Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$56.95 and last traded at C$57.13. 267,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 220,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.36.

Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.23.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.