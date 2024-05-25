I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 109,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 395,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IMAB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get I-Mab alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IMAB

I-Mab Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.