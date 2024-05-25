Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells 946 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $36,884.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,760.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Criteo alerts:

On Monday, May 6th, Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32.

On Monday, February 26th, Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71.

Criteo Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 571,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $39.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Criteo by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,670,000 after buying an additional 531,546 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth about $15,306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,853,000 after acquiring an additional 95,391 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRTO

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.