Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells 946 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $36,884.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,760.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 6th, Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32.
- On Monday, February 26th, Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 571,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $39.54.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Criteo by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,670,000 after buying an additional 531,546 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth about $15,306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,853,000 after acquiring an additional 95,391 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
