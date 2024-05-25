Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 14,680 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,893.10.

On Friday, May 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,020.45.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $25,105.50.

On Monday, May 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $25,081.98.

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $24,957.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $24,895.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $2,415.00.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of Expensify stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.71. 235,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 15.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Expensify by 433.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 85,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Expensify by 93.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

