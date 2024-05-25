Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $25,278.72 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christian John Taubman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40.

Redfin Price Performance

Redfin stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Gordon Haskett cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Redfin from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Redfin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,623,000 after buying an additional 1,953,127 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 25.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 445,486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,497,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 35,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 29,618 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 417,811 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.