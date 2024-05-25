Insider Selling: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $23,204.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $23,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,254,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,950,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

St. Joe Trading Up 1.3 %

JOE stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.29. 143,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1,198.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Stories

