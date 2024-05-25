InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 84 ($1.07) price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IHG. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($76.26) to GBX 7,400 ($94.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($68.63) to GBX 6,100 ($77.53) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,362.33 ($68.15).
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
