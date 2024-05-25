iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Decreased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $92.88. 3,926,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,271. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.95. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $98.38.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2709 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.