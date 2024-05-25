iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is CVS HEALTH Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

CVS HEALTH Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,681 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 14.4% of CVS HEALTH Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CVS HEALTH Corp owned about 0.26% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $27,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.96. The stock had a trading volume of 205,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,843. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $104.73. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $111.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.