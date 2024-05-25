iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $532.15. 1,901,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,268. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $535.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.77. The company has a market capitalization of $459.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

