iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF (BATS:STSB) Trading Up 0%

Shares of iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF (BATS:STSB – Get Free Report) were up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $47.64. Approximately 325 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.