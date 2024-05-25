iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 45,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 50,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0638 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTL Free Report ) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned 0.70% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

