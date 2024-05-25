J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Trading Down 1.5%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

