Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Shares Down 2.6%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00. 19,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 26,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

Jardine Matheson Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.